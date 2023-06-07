NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.06) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.11. The company has a market capitalization of £265.74 million, a PE ratio of 955.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

About NewRiver REIT

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

