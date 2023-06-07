NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.33.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NICE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,243,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in NICE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 981,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

