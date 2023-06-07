NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.33.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
