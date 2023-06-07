Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 40,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

