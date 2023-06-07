NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.11. 150,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 70,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.