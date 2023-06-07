NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.05

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as low as C$6.63. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 26,235 shares traded.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

