NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

