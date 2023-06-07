Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Shares Up 0.5%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

