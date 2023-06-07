Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

