Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance
Revenio Group Oyj stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $44.88.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
