Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 126,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

