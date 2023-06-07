North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares.

North American Palladium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

