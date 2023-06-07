North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,542.31

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,542.31 ($44.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,906.77 ($48.57). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,830 ($47.61), with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,542.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,623.98. The company has a market cap of £534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

