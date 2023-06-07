NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.61. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 33,882 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
