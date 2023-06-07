NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.61. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 33,882 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.