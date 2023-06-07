NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.
NovoCure Price Performance
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
