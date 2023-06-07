NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

