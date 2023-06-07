NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.7 %

NUVA opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

