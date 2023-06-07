Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Trading Down 1.6%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.18. 65,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 50,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.