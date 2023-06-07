Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Trading Down 1.6%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.18. 65,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 50,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.