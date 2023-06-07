OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Shares Up 0.4%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 4,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

