Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.66. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 253,161 shares traded.
Ocean Power Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 875.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies
About Ocean Power Technologies
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.