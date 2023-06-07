Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.66. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 253,161 shares traded.

Ocean Power Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 875.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

About Ocean Power Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.

