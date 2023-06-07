Old Republic International (ORI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2023 – Old Republic International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2023 – Old Republic International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Old Republic International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Old Republic International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Old Republic International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2023 – Old Republic International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

