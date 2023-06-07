Old Republic International (ORI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) in the last few weeks:
- 6/6/2023 – Old Republic International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/29/2023 – Old Republic International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Old Republic International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2023 – Old Republic International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2023 – Old Republic International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/13/2023 – Old Republic International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Old Republic International Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.
Old Republic International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
