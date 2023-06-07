OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $12,987,000.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,366,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leisure Ltd Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

OSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 192.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,500 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $9,449,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

