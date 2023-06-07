OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 84.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

