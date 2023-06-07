OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.64. OpGen shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 119,581 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.