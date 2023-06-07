Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.71

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and traded as low as $61.80. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $22.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 52.77%. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

