Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $8.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.40.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017 over the last 90 days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.