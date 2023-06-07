Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.45. 1,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

