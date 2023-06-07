Paola M. Arbour Sells 38,556 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

THC stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

