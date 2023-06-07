Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Par Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.