Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Par Pacific Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSE:PARR opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
