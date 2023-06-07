Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 656.25 ($8.16).

LON PAG opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,301.59%.

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

