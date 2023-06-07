Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.70) price target on the stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 656.25 ($8.16).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 534.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,301.59%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

