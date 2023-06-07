Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.70) price target on the stock.
PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 656.25 ($8.16).
Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:PAG opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 534.72.
Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
Featured Stories
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.