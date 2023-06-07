Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) price objective on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.13) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,301.59%.

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.