Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAGGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) price objective on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.13) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,301.59%.

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Analyst Recommendations for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

