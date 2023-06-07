Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.