Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.44 and its 200-day moving average is $321.48. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

