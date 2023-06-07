Parthenon LLC Sells 674 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

