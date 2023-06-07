PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 76,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 930,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

PaxMedica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaxMedica

PaxMedica Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaxMedica in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

