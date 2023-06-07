PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMDGet Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 76,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 930,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

PaxMedica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaxMedica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaxMedica in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

