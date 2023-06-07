PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 76,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 930,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
PaxMedica Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaxMedica
PaxMedica Company Profile
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
