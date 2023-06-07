Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.17) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.62).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 820.60 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 722.60 ($8.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.51). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 884.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.47), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($617,822.48). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,658.18). 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

