Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,554,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

