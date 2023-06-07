Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 515 ($6.40) price target on the stock.
TM17 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Team17 Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.32. The company has a market cap of £510.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,218.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.22).
Insider Buying and Selling
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Featured Articles
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.