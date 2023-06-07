Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 515 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.32. The company has a market cap of £510.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,218.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.22).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Team17 Group

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.