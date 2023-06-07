Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

