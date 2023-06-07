Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of PFIS opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $675,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

