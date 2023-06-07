Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 126,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 417,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

