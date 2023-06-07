Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $11.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 46,884 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PESI. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $69,524.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

