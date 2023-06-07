Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Trading Up 6.1%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.