PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 1.1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53). 488,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,264,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. PetroTal’s payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.