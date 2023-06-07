PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading 0.3% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.18. 37,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
