Piper Sandler Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 540.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $130.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

