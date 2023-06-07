Piper Sandler Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $52.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho upped their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.