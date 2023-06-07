Piper Sandler Increases Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $7.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.64.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

