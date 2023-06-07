Piper Sandler Lowers OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $12.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.6 %
OPAL stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35.
Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels
In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 84.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
