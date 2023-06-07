PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYPS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

MYPS opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $620.78 million, a PE ratio of 235.12 and a beta of 0.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

